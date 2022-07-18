PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices are down nationwide for the fifth week in a row, according to analysts at GasBuddy.

The price of of gas in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts dropped 11 cents from last week, with AAA reporting average prices of $4.60 and $4.63 per gallon.

The steady decline in gas prices, according to AAA, can be attributed to a decreased domestic demand for gasoline at the pump and a much lower global price for oil.

“Global economic news is pushing oil prices lower and less expensive oil leads to lower pump prices,” AAA Northeast’s Lloyd Albert said. “Here at home, people are fueling up less, despite this being the height of the traditional summer driving season. These two key factors are behind the recent drop in pump prices.”

The national average gasoline price currently sits at $4.52, which AAA said is 15 cents lower than last week and $1.36 less than one year ago.

The average gas prices in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are 38 cents less than they were a month ago, when prices skyrocketed to $4.98 and $5.01 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, expects this downward trend to continue for a sixth straight week.

In fact, De Haan predicts the national average gas price to fall to $3.99 per gallon by mid-August.

“So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week,” he explained. “In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”