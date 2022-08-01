PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The price of gas has declined for the seventh straight week, but AAA Northeast says the trend may not last much longer.

AAA’s weekly survey showed the average cost of unleaded regular is down to $4.41 per gallon, a decrease of 7 cents over the past week. That’s 44 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.37 higher than Aug. 1, 2021, according to AAA.

In Massachusetts, the average fell a nickel to $4.47 per gallon, which is 41 cents lower than a month ago and $1.44 higher than a year ago.

Gas in both states is more expensive than the national average of $4.21, which declined 14 cents in the past week.

Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast’s senior vice president of government and public affairs, said the increase in demand as more people fuel up could put an end to the steady drop in prices.

“We know that most American drivers have made significant changes in their driving habits to cope with high gas prices,” Albert said. “But with fuel prices locally falling every day, it’s possible that gas demand could rise.”