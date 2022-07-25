EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The average price of gasoline is back down to around $4.50 per gallon in Southern New England.

In Rhode Island, gas is averaging $4.48 per gallon, a decline of 12 cents over the past week, according to the weekly report from AAA Northeast.

Over in Massachusetts, the average is slightly higher at $4.52 per gallon, which is an 11-cent drop from the previous week.

AAA said lower oil prices and demand for gas have caused the national average to drop 17 cents to $4.35 per gallon.

Prices have fallen every day since topping $5 per gallon last month, according to AAA.

“Consumers appear to be taking the pressure off their wallets as they enjoy fuel prices down 11% since their peak in mid-June,” AAA Northeast’s Lloyd Albert said in a news release. “And there’s reason to be cautiously optimistic that pump prices will continue to fall in the near-term, particularly if the global price for oil does not spike. But the overall situation remains very volatile.”