EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The cost of gas declined in Southern New England for the second consecutive week, breaking a trend of rising prices, according to AAA Northeast.

Gas is averaging $3.36 per gallon in Rhode Island, down four cents from last week, the latest survey from AAA shows. In Massachusetts, the average also fell four cents to $3.38 per gallon.

The national average is also dropping, down six cents from last week to $3.41 per gallon.

“Drivers may have a little more in their wallets as we head toward Valentine’s Day,” said Diana Gugliotta, AAA Northeast’s director of public affairs. “If gas demand and oil costs remain low, drivers will likely see pump prices drop through next week.”