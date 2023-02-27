EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices are continuing to drop in our area this week, according to AAA Northeast.

The average price in Rhode Island decreased five cents to $3.27 per gallon. In Massachusetts, the average is also down five cents to $3.29 per gallon.

The national average has also dipped five cents in the last week to $3.36 per gallon.

“The cost for oil accounts for 55% of what we pay at the pump,” said AAA Northeast Director of Public Affairs Diana Gugliotta. “So higher or lower oil costs will play a major role in the price we pay when fueling up.”