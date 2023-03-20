FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts made an about face from last week’s increase, according to AAA Northeast.

The average price per gallon in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts dropped to $3.27, which is 2 cents less than last week.

The national average fell 3 cents in the last week to $3.44 per gallon.

“The global oil price has plunged to around $65 per barrel, a level not seen since December of 2021,” AAA Northeast’s Diana Gugliotta said. “Given that the cost of oil accounts for 55% of what we pay for gas, it’s not surprising to see prices drop at the pump.”

The national average gas price is 81 cents lower than it was this time last year, and 3 cents higher than it was a month ago.