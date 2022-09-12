EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The average price of gas is down 12 cents from last week in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the latest survey from AAA Northeast shows.

Gas is averaging $3.69 per gallon in Rhode Island, which is 53 cents lower than a month ago, according to AAA. The average is $3.80 in Massachusetts, which is 50 cents lower than a month ago.

AAA says the national average is currently $3.71 per gallon.

“Less expensive oil usually leads to less expensive gas for drivers,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices drop toward or below $3 per gallon.”