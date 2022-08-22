EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After reaching record highs earlier this summer, the cost of gasoline continues to come back down.

The latest weekly survey from AAA Northeast shows gas is averaging $4.08 per gallon in Rhode Island and $4.16 per gallon in Massachusetts, a decline of 11 cents in both states.

Both remain higher than the national average, which fell a nickel this week to $3.90 per gallon, according to AAA.

Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast’s senior vice president of government and public affairs, said the weather could affect prices as we head into late summer.

“With prices continuing to fall, drivers and end-of summer vacationers are benefiting from gas prices that are almost a dollar lower than at their peak in mid-June,” Albert said. “But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season ramps up. Major storms can boost prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”