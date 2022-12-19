EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lower demand for gasoline has caused prices to keep falling locally and around the country.

The latest survey from AAA Northeast shows the average price in Rhode Island is $3.33 per gallon, a decline of 12 cents over the past week and 44 cents over the past month.

In Massachusetts, the average dropped 10 cents this week to $3.44, which is 38 cents lower than a month ago.

Prices in both states are currently higher than the national average, which fell 12 cents to $3.14 per gallon, according to AAA.

“The cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, and that’s $50 less than the peak last spring,” AAA Northeast’s Director of Public Affairs Diana Gugliotta said. “Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off.”