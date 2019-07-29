Gas prices down a penny in RI, unchanged in Mass.

by: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has dropped by a penny for the second consecutive week.

AAA Northeast said Monday that self-serve, regular is now selling for an average of $2.73 per gallon. That’s the same as the national average and 16 cents lower than the in-state price a year ago.

AAA found a wide range of prices, from a low of $2.59 for a gallon of self-serve, regular, to as high as $2.99 per gallon.

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gas prices are holding steady and remain unchanged from a week ago.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that a gallon of self-serve regular is still selling for an average of $2.70. The Massachusetts price is 3 cents lower than the national average for regular of $2.73, and also 12 cents lower than the local price a year ago.

AAA found a wide range of per-gallon prices for regular, from a low of $2.45 to a high as $3.19.

