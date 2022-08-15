PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The cost of gasoline has fallen for the ninth straight week.

The latest survey from AAA Northeast showed a gallon of unleaded regular is averaging $4.19 per gallon in Rhode Island, a decline of 10 cents in the past week.

The average price in Massachusetts also dropped 10 cents this week to $4.27 per gallon, according to AAA.

Nationwide, the average is down to $3.95, which is 62 cents lower than a month ago, but 77 cents higher than this time last year.

Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast’s senior vice president of government and public affairs, says stable oil prices and decreased demand for gasoline have contributed to the decline.

“Falling pump prices may eventually lead to more drivers hitting the road again, but that hasn’t happened yet,” he said. “Instead, many drivers are waiting for prices to fall further before reverting to their typical driving habits.”