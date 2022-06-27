PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After topping $5 per gallon, the cost of gasoline has fallen for the second straight week in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

According to AAA Northeast, gas prices in Rhode Island dropped seven cents in the past week to an average of $4.90 per gallon, which is one cent above the national average.

In Massachusetts, prices also dropped seven cents to $4.93 per gallon on average.

Prices are still 20 cents higher than they were a month ago, but AAA says they’re trending in the right direction.

“Consumers should find more relief when fueling up if oil prices drop further,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast.