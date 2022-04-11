EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Americans are still paying more than four dollars for a gallon of gas on average, but AAA Northeast says prices are trending downward.

The national average is $4.11 per gallon, which is 7 cents lower than a week ago, according to AAA.

In Rhode Island, prices fell 11 cents in the past week, averaging $4.02 per gallon, while the average price in Massachusetts fell 7 cents to meet the national average.

“The average price for a gallon of gas has fallen near or below $4 in much of the country,” AAA’s Lloyd Albert said Monday. “And these lower prices may be a boon to drivers hitting the road more as warmer weather returns.”

AAA said the global market is seeing lower prices since the United States and its allies released a significant amount of oil reserves.

Additionally, fears of a COVID-19 resurgence and potential economic shutdown in China — one of the world’s largest oil-consuming nations — are also leading to lower fuel costs, according to AAA.

The national average of $4.11 per gallon is 22 cents lower than last month, but $1.26 higher than it was a year ago at this time.