EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the cost of gas is on the rise nationally, local prices have once again dropped slightly.

The latest survey from AAA Northeast shows the average price in Rhode Island is $3.24 per gallon, down 1 cent from last week. Prices in Massachusetts fell 3 cents to $3.32 per gallon.

Meanwhile, the national average rose by 7 cents to $3.28 per gallon, according to AAA.

Diana Gugliotta, AAA Northeast’s director of public affairs, said the recent increases caused by holiday travel and winter storms may be coming to an end.

“As we head toward February, pump prices will likely dip, barring any jolt in the global oil market,” Gugliotta said. “But it is still possible that the national average prices we saw heading into Christmas may have been the lows for this winter.”