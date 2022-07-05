PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The average price of a gallon of gasoline dropped 8 cents this week in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

According to AAA Northeast, gas is averaging $4.81 per gallon in Rhode Island, which is 8 cents lower than a month ago but $1.80 higher than this time last year.

The average price is slightly higher in Massachusetts at $4.84 per gallon, which AAA says is 10 cents lower than a month ago and $1.84 higher than this time last year.

The current national average is $4.80 per gallon.

Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast’s senior vice president of government and public affairs, attributed the decline to lower demand for gas over the past two weeks, but he said it’s not expected to last.

“Domestic gasoline demand dipped recently, which took some of the pressure off of pump prices. About 80% of stations are now selling regular for under $5 a gallon,” Albert said in a news release. “But July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so this trend of easing prices may very well be short-lived.”