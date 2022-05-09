PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the busy summer travel season approaches, gasoline and diesel prices continue to break new records.

The national average price of gas has risen about 13 cents in the last week to $4.32, according to AAA.

Rhode Island’s average gas price for a gallon of regular is now $4.37, breaking the record of $4.36 that was set back in March. In Massachusetts, the average price is $4.39, which is also a new record.

According to AAA, Rhode Island ranks #20 for the most expensive gas in the country and Massachusetts is slightly higher at #18.

Diesel prices are also breaking records. AAA says Rhode Island ranks #3 for the most expensive price at $6.31 per gallon and Massachusetts is just behind at #6 with $6.27 per gallon.

AAA says increasing demand and rising oil prices are pushing prices at the pump higher. Crude prices also rose last week after the European Union announced a proposal to ban Russian oil and refined product imports.

While prices are expensive in southern New England, those living in California, Hawaii or Nevada are paying the most at the pump — California comes in at the highest with an average of $5.82 per gallon.

Despite the rise in prices, AAA says 42% of people surveyed said gas prices wouldn’t alter their summer travel plans.