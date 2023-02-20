EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The cost of gas has declined for the third straight week in our area, according to the latest survey from AAA Northeast.

The average price in Rhode Island as of Monday was $3.32 per gallon, down 4 cents from last week. In Massachusetts, the average also fell 4 cents to $3.34 per gallon.

AAA said the national average held steady at $3.41 per gallon.

“The U.S. is awash in crude oil, with inventories building by 16 million barrels last week. This will put downward pressure on prices overall,” said Diana Gugliotta, AAA Northeast’s public affairs director. “Even as refineries are shutting down for planned and unplanned maintenance, it has not contributed to a tighter market so far.”