PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re heading to the pump, you may have noticed that gas prices have been dropping.

AAA said the latest weekly survey showed the average price in Rhode Island fell 10 cents to $3.60, while prices in Massachusetts are averaging $3.66, also down 10 cents from last week.

Both states have a higher price than the national average of $3.40, which dropped by 14 cents.

According to GasBuddy, the average national gas price could drop below $3 per gallon by Christmas. It would be the lowest level since February.

“All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February,” said GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan.

“It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump,” he added.