PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers across Southern New England continue to pay more at the pump.

The average price rose eight cents over the past week in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts, AAA Northeast reported Monday.

In Rhode Island, gas is averaging $5.02 per gallon, according to AAA, while the average in Massachusetts is a bit higher at $5.04.

AAA said both states are slightly above the national average of $5.01 per gallon, which is up 15 cents from last week.

Compared to this time last year, prices are more than $2 higher in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

According to AAA, Georgia has the lowest average price of $4.48 per gallon and California has the highest at $6.44.