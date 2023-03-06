EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices are continuing to drop locally this week, even though the national average is on the rise.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Rhode Island is $3.24, which is 3 cents less than last week.

In Massachusetts, the average gas price is 2 cents lower than last week, $3.27 per gallon.

Both states still have lower gas prices than the national average, which is currently $3.40 per gallon.

“With demand up and inventories down in the region, some higher prices locally don’t come as a surprise,” AAA Northeast’s Diana Gugliotta said. “Another reason is that the seasonal switch to summer blend gasoline is underway, which may account for this bounce in pump prices.”

The national average gas price is 60 cents lower than it was this time last year, and 7 cents less than it was a month ago.