PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices around the country continue to trickle down as officials work to ease the pain at the pump.

The average national price of gasoline plunged over the past two weeks to $4.67 per gallon.

According to AAA, gas is averaging $4.71 per gallon in Rhode Island, which is about 10 cents lower than last week and about 30 cents lower than a month ago when prices were over $5 per gallon.

The average price is slightly higher in Massachusetts at $4.74 per gallon, which AAA says is also about 10 cents lower than last week.

AAA says falling oil prices have contributed to lower pump prices. At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by 98 cents to settle at $98.53.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the national average has declined for four weeks straight. It’s the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020.

“We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong, But we’re not completely out of the woods yet – we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue,” he continued.

This all comes as members of the Biden Administration, including former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, say they are working to ease the pain at the pump despite criticism from both sides.

“It’s our number one priority to get a handle on these prices. And we will. You know, the Fed is taking strong action. Our president’s administration, we’re doing everything we know how to do,” Raimondo explained. “You’re starting to see gas prices come down. Wholesale gas prices are coming down. But until, until we do get a handle on inflation, I think it’s natural for a family to be feeling that pinch.”

President Joe Biden is traveling to the Middle East this week, with a planned stop in Saudi Arabia, to, among other things, discuss ways to stabilize the global oil market.