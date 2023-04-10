EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices are rising at a steeper pace than they have in recent weeks, according to AAA Northeast.

The average price in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts is $3.34 per gallon, a jump of 7 cents over the past week.

Both are below the national average, which shot up by 10 cents to $3.60 per gallon.

“The oil market has had some time to digest the OPEC news and speculate about the reason,” AAA Northeast Director of Public Affairs Diana Gugliotta said. “This has led to the price of oil stabilizing for now. But the cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of what we pay at the pump, so drivers may not catch a break at the pump anytime soon.”