Gas prices climb 2 cents in Rhode Island

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Recent attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia caused gasoline prices to spike nationwide but according to AAA Northeast, Rhode Island only saw a two-cent increase this week.

AAA’s latest price survey found self-serve, regular gasoline is selling for an average of $2.51 per gallon, which is 31 cents lower than the average price a year ago at this time and 15 cents lower than the current national average.

“The good news is we are seeing downward movement with crude oil prices and stabilization at gas pumps, but Americans can expect some fluctuation through the end of the month,” AAA Northeast Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs Lloyd Albert said.

“Should Saudi’s crude production be back to full capacity shortly, the price spikes are likely to be temporary,” he added.

AAA advises drivers to shop around for the best price with the survey showing a range of $2.38 to $2.72 per gallon in Rhode Island.