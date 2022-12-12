EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While heading out to go Christmas shopping, you may have noticed gas prices have been rapidly dropping.

The average price in Rhode Island dropped 15 cents from last to $3.45 per gallon. In Massachusetts, prices dropped 12 cents to $3.54 per gallon.

The national average is even lower, dropping 14 cents to $3.26 per gallon.

“The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days and crummy weather, combined with a lower oil cost, is driving gas prices lower,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast.

If the trend continues, AAA says many states could see the average price of gas fall below $3 a gallon by early next year.