Live Now
U.S. Attorney’s Office news conference after Columbia Gas agrees to plead guilty in deadly Massachusetts gas explosions
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Financial Workshop for the Ladies

Money

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Jeffrey Massey, CFP™ from Massey & Associates joins us to talk about the upcoming complimentary Women’s Workshop at The Chapel Grille in Cranston.

When: Thursday, March 12th

Time: 6:15 PM – Registration | 6:30 PM – Presentation

Where: The Chapel Grille
3000 Chapel View Blvd., Cranston, RI 02920

**SEATING IS LIMITED. RSVP TODAY TO GUARANTEE YOUR SEATS!**

Call (401) 333-8000 or https://masseyandassociates.lpages.co/smart-women-event/

Investment advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals through AE Wealth Management, LLC (AEWM). AEWM and Massey and Associates, Inc. are not affiliated companies.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com