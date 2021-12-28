Financial planner explains what you can do to set up for tax season in 2022

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While most people are fixated on the holiday season and counting down to 2022, it’s not too late to maximize your money before the year’s end.

Jeff Massey from Jeff Massey and Associates says the further ahead you can plan for your tax situation, the better change you have at reducing your tax burden.

He says many tax rules follow the calendar year, meaning you’ll want to make any tax-saving moves before Dec. 31.

Massey gives pointers for some money moves to make befor heading into the new year:

  • Set new goals and make a plan
  • Rebalance your portfolio
  • Maximize your retirement savings
  • Plan for taxes

