FEMA approves RI for 2 additional weeks of $300 unemployment bonus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — Unemployed Rhode Islanders are set to get another $600 boost from the federal government, according to the Department of Labor and Training.

A spokesperson for the DLT confirmed to 12 News that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Rhode Island for two additional weeks of its Lost Wages Assistance program on Wednesday. This means those receiving unemployment as of August 1 will be eligible for up to five weeks of bonus payments for a total of $1,500.

Rhode Island has chosen not to contribute an additional $100 a week, but is ensuring everyone collecting unemployment is eligible for the extra federal funds.

Last week, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced the state would be sending the $900 to claimants by the end of this week.

Margaux Fontaine, a spokesperson for the DLT, said the two additional weeks of payments would be issued as soon as the the first round of payments was fully disbursed.

Additionally, Fontaine said Rhode Island is requesting a sixth week of federal funds, but there will be no further funding available after that, per FEMA.

Claimants who don’t receive the additional payment as expected by Sept. 12 are told to call the Unemployment Insurance Call Center at (401) 415-6772.