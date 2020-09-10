CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  School Updates
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

FEMA approves RI for 2 additional weeks of $300 unemployment bonus

Money

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DLT Employee Agrees to Plead Guilty to Fraud

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — Unemployed Rhode Islanders are set to get another $600 boost from the federal government, according to the Department of Labor and Training.

A spokesperson for the DLT confirmed to 12 News that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Rhode Island for two additional weeks of its Lost Wages Assistance program on Wednesday. This means those receiving unemployment as of August 1 will be eligible for up to five weeks of bonus payments for a total of $1,500.

Rhode Island has chosen not to contribute an additional $100 a week, but is ensuring everyone collecting unemployment is eligible for the extra federal funds.

Last week, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced the state would be sending the $900 to claimants by the end of this week.

Margaux Fontaine, a spokesperson for the DLT, said the two additional weeks of payments would be issued as soon as the the first round of payments was fully disbursed.

Additionally, Fontaine said Rhode Island is requesting a sixth week of federal funds, but there will be no further funding available after that, per FEMA.

Claimants who don’t receive the additional payment as expected by Sept. 12 are told to call the Unemployment Insurance Call Center at (401) 415-6772.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/8/2020 Small business owners Dan Salvo and Faith Dugan

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour