FAA: TF Green lands $5.9M in infrastructure grants

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Trump Administration is awarding more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

T.F. Green Airport is receiving a grant of $5,938,497 to rehabilitate the terminal building, according to the FAA.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said.

FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson says the grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration has delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports for infrastructure improvement.

In 2020, the administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

