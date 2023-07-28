PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The dog days of summer can be unbearable.

It’s a time when most turn to their air conditioners for relief — but with a comfortable home typically comes a higher electricity bill.

“When the air conditioning comes, on the energy use goes up,” ISO New England’s Matt Kakley said.

There are plenty of ways to keep cool without having your air conditioner constantly on full blast, such as covering windows with curtains and turning off unnecessary lights, as well as investing in fans and positioning them correctly.

For those who have air conditioning, Reagan Heating and Air Conditioning’s Matt Reagan said setting your air conditioner below 70 degrees doesn’t cool your house down faster, and can actually do more harm than good.

“Setting it lower doesn’t help,” Reagan said. “The air comes out the same temperature whether you set it at 60 [degrees] or 80 [degrees]. It’s the same temperature blowing out.”

“The air is designed to come off the AC coil at a certain temperature,” he continued. “Usually, it’s in the 50s.”

It also costs less to maintain a consistent temperature than it does to turn your air conditioner off while you’re not home, according to Kakley. In fact, setting your air conditioner temperature higher while you’re out and about can save you some money.

“Turn your air conditioning up a few degrees,” he suggested. “Every degree matters.”