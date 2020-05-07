Breaking News
AP Exclusive: Justice Dept dropping Flynn’s criminal case
Live Now
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Expert: RI’s unemployment rate could hit 20% as pandemic devastates economy

Money

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
DLT Employee Agrees to Plead Guilty to Fraud

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Even though Rhode Island is preparing to enter Phase 1 of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan to reopen the economy this weekend, one local expert believes it will take a while for the state to bounce back.

Leonard Lardaro, an economics professor at the University of Rhode Island, the state is heading into uncharted territory and he expects the road to recovery will be difficult.

“Fewer Rhode Islanders were employed as of a few months ago, and it certainly still persists, than in 2006,” Lardaro said. “The unemployment rate for Rhode Island, sadly, I think could hit 20%. Rhode Island is highly dependent on the industries most adversely affected: hospitality, tourism, travel.”

Unemployment numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics will be released Friday morning, however, newly released data reveals 3.1 million Americans have filed unemployment claims in the past week alone, bringing the country’s total to 33 million since the pandemic began.

Rhode Island’s unemployment rate for the month of March was 4.6%, which is equal to the 15th highest rate in the country.

Putting even more of a strain on many Rhode Islanders, the Department of Labor and Training has paused unemployment benefits as a federal investigation looks into thousands of claims of identity theft.

The DLT reported earlier this week that 2,000 Rhode Islanders have claimed they were victims of identity theft. The state agency could not provide an updated number Thursday due to the ongoing investigation.

12 Responds: Submit your financial questions and concerns »

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com