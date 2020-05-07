Expert: RI’s unemployment rate could hit 20% as pandemic devastates economy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Even though Rhode Island is preparing to enter Phase 1 of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan to reopen the economy this weekend, one local expert believes it will take a while for the state to bounce back.

Leonard Lardaro, an economics professor at the University of Rhode Island, the state is heading into uncharted territory and he expects the road to recovery will be difficult.

“Fewer Rhode Islanders were employed as of a few months ago, and it certainly still persists, than in 2006,” Lardaro said. “The unemployment rate for Rhode Island, sadly, I think could hit 20%. Rhode Island is highly dependent on the industries most adversely affected: hospitality, tourism, travel.”

Unemployment numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics will be released Friday morning, however, newly released data reveals 3.1 million Americans have filed unemployment claims in the past week alone, bringing the country’s total to 33 million since the pandemic began.

Rhode Island’s unemployment rate for the month of March was 4.6%, which is equal to the 15th highest rate in the country.

Putting even more of a strain on many Rhode Islanders, the Department of Labor and Training has paused unemployment benefits as a federal investigation looks into thousands of claims of identity theft.

The DLT reported earlier this week that 2,000 Rhode Islanders have claimed they were victims of identity theft. The state agency could not provide an updated number Thursday due to the ongoing investigation.

