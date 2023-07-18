EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Have you ever gotten a text message from an unknown sender? It could be a scammer trying to steal your personal information.

There are many different types of scams out there, from phishing emails to imposter calls. It’s important to learn about them so you can protect yourself.

Scammers will use these phony messages to try to trick you into giving up personal information, such as your passwords, bank account details, or Social Security number. They’ll often promise free prizes, gift cards or coupons in exchange.

So what is the best way to prevent falling victim to one of these schemes?

Cyber expert Kevin Ricci tells 12 News it’s setting up an added layer of security.

“Always have two-factor authentication. That’s critically important,” Ricci explained. “Just relying on a voice brand or a simple password — never a good idea.”

Two-factor, or two-step, authentication requires a user to confirm their identity through a secondary method beyond their password, such as a verification code or facial scan.

There are also ways to better protect your passwords, according to Ricci. He recommends using a password manager to make sure your passwords are updated periodically and different for all your accounts.

“If one criminal gets access to one password, you don’t want them to have the keys to your kingdom,” he said.

Additionally, Ricci warned to be mindful when posting on Facebook and other social media platforms.

“If you are on social media, be cautious when posting anything that may be of a sensitive nature that criminals can then use against you,” he said.

The bottom line: always think twice about sharing personal information with someone you don’t know.

“Consider sharing sensitive information as almost your digital currency, if you will,” Ricci said. “Be very careful where you spend it.”

If you think you may have fallen victim to a scam, Ricci advises calling the police and running a credit check to ensure your identity hasn’t been stolen.