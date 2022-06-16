CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The jobless rate in Rhode Island fell last month to a point not seen in decades.

The R.I. Department of Labor and Training (DLT) announced Thursday the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.9% in May, marking the first time it’s been below 3% in more than 30 years.

At this time last year, Rhode Island’s unemployment rate was 6%.

“The numbers in today’s jobs report speak for themselves: more people are getting back to work in Rhode Island and we are maintaining our economic momentum,” Gov. Dan McKee said in a news release.

In addition, Rhode Island-based jobs reached 496,800 last month, an increase of 900 from the month prior. Over the past three months, the state has added around 5,500 jobs, according to the DLT.

“We have the lowest unemployment rate the state has seen in decades, and we’ve continued to bring back jobs at a steady rate. In fact, we’ve recovered nearly 90 percent of all the jobs lost during the pandemic shutdown,” McKee added.

The DLT said the state’s administrative and waste services sector was the leader in job growth last month, followed by arts, entertainment and recreation.

The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in May, remaining unchanged from April. The rate was 5.8% in May 2021.