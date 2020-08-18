DLT increasing hours, staffing at unemployment insurance call center

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amid reports of trouble with the weekly certification process for out-of-work claims, the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training announced it’s devoting additional resources to its Unemployment Insurance Call Center starting on Wednesday.

The agency said it’s expanding the call center’s hours to accommodate more claimants, and bolstering its staff to address claimants’ issues in real time.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, we were laser-focused on processing claims quickly,” DLT Director Scott Jensen said in a statement. “As a result of that strategy, Rhode Island has consistently been one of the best states at taking in claims and getting them paid.”

“Now that the surge of new claims has subsided, we can devote more staff to resolving claimant issues over the phone,” he added.

The call center can be reached at (401) 415-6772, and the new hours are as follows:

Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Callers should still expect a wait time, the DLT said, encouraging them to try again if unable to get through the first time.

The agency also advised checking its FAQ page before calling to see if a question has already been answered, and said the call center should only be contacted with “claim-specific issues that require DLT intervention.”

General, non-claim-specific questions can be emailed to dlt.covid19@dlt.ri.gov.

On Monday, DLT officials said payments for thousands of claimants will be automatically processed after new questions reportedly caused confusion and other issues with the certification process.

The agency tweeted an update on Tuesday, saying those payments would be delayed one to two days.

Please note: Successful certification payments are delayed 1-2 days this week. There is no need to re-certify or contact DLT. — RI Department of Labor & Training (@RI_DLT) August 18, 2020