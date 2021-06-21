DLT director: Many Rhode Islanders will lose pandemic unemployment benefits come September

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In about 10 weeks, the unemployment benefits provided by the federal government during the pandemic will come to an end.

As of right now, that stands to impact a lot of Rhode Islanders, which is why Department of Labor and Training Director Matt Weldon is on a mission to get people back to work.

“Come Sept. 4, the federal programs end and unfortunately, right now that means about 70% of the people that are collecting will probably not be eligible for unemployment anymore, so we need to get them connected to the economy as quickly as we can,” Weldon said during a live interview on 12 News at 4.

Weldon encouraged people to visit BackToWorkRI.com, where they can connect with a job coach, review their resume, and see available work and training opportunities.

He also touched upon the state’s work-search requirement for unemployment benefits, as well as a virtual job fair being held this week.

