DLT director: Many Rhode Islanders will lose pandemic unemployment benefits come September

Money

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In about 10 weeks, the unemployment benefits provided by the federal government during the pandemic will come to an end.

As of right now, that stands to impact a lot of Rhode Islanders, which is why Department of Labor and Training Director Matt Weldon is on a mission to get people back to work.

“Come Sept. 4, the federal programs end and unfortunately, right now that means about 70% of the people that are collecting will probably not be eligible for unemployment anymore, so we need to get them connected to the economy as quickly as we can,” Weldon said during a live interview on 12 News at 4.

Weldon encouraged people to visit BackToWorkRI.com, where they can connect with a job coach, review their resume, and see available work and training opportunities.

He also touched upon the state’s work-search requirement for unemployment benefits, as well as a virtual job fair being held this week.

Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/11/21: Taxing PPP Loans

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community