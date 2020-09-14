DLT director: Extra unemployment payments will be disbursed soon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island was recently approved for two more weeks’ worth of extra unemployment benefits from the federal government, and the head of the R.I. Department of Labor and Training tells 12 News that checks should go out to claimants by the end of next week.

In the above video, DLT Director Scott Jensen joins 12 News Now at 4 to discuss that along with fraudulent claims and call wait times.

Jensen said eligible claimants should’ve already received a payment from the first round of additional benefits, and advised those who haven’t to contact the Unemployment Insurance Call Center at (401) 415-6772.