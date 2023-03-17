EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the fallouts of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank has been an increase in customers for the country’s biggest financial institutions.

Some jittery depositors of regional banks have removed their money over concerns the issues could spread.

R.I. General Treasurer James Diossa said his staff has touched base with Rhode Island’s community and regional banks and said they’ve received “strong signs” that they are stable.

Watch the full story in the video player above.