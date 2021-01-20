Didn’t receive a stimulus check? Accountant says you can claim it on your tax return

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the IRS delayed the start of tax season to Feb. 12, people can still begin to prepare.

Within the first full week of January, Ken Vargas, an IRS spokesperson, said more than 100 million stimulus checks went to Americans through direct deposit.

“We expect another 10 million or more to go out this month,” he added.

Certified Public Accountant Erica Guatieri said those payments are not taxable income.

“It’s not going to offset any tax liability, it is monies that should be coming right to you,” Guatieri explained.

If you didn’t receive either payment, or only a portion, Guatieri said you can claim it on your 2020 tax return.

“Some people may have had dependents, children born that they should have received the credit, but just because they looked at odd-year returns, they didn’t,” she said.

Vargas said it’s called a Recovery Rebate Credit on the tax form.

“You want to make sure you tell us whether you got your first payment last year back in, starting in March through the summer, or did you get your second payment this January,” he explained.

The pandemic forced many Rhode Islanders to set up shop at home, but Vargas said if you’re not self-employed, you likely won’t be eligible to receive a tax credit for working from home.

“For most people who are just working from home, there are no really big deductions they can take,” he said.

If you paid out of pocket to create a home office, you can ask your employer for reimbursement since they will benefit from it, according to Guatieri.

“There are some laws that those employers are allowed to deduct those expenses this year,” she explained.

Guatieri said there is a newly added tax credit for those who donated to charity.

“If you no longer itemize on your return and you get the standard deduction, they are allowed to take for single people $300 for amounts paid to a charity and if you’re married, filing jointly, up to $600,” she said.

The IRS is dealing with a backlog of nearly $7 million in unprocessed paper returns from last year, Guatieri said.

“Due to COVID last year, over the summer there were trucks filled with millions of letters in tax returns to the IRS that just sat for months,” she said, adding that many of the employees were furloughed.

Vargas said that’s all the more reason to submit returns electronically, which also allows you to receive your refund faster.

“If you’re still doing it on paper, it’s going to add another three or four weeks before you get your refund,” Vargas said.

Vargas added that if you haven’t received your 2019 tax return, there is no need to refile.

“We are processing all 2019 returns and correspondence in the order we received it,” he said. “Taxpayers who find themselves waiting for a refund are asked to be patient and wait for the IRS to catch up on the backlog.”

If you’re still waiting for a tax return, you can track the progress using the IRS’s website.

The deadline to file 2020 tax returns for businesses is March 15, while for individuals it’s April 15. If you can’t make that timeframe, you can file for an extension.