PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee, House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio explained Monday plans to initially spend the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.

During a news briefing, Shekarchi and Ruggerio announced the legislature’s commitment to act on McKee’s “Rhode Island Rebounds” proposal, bringing it to a vote in the finance committees next week.

The proposal, which was submitted to the legislature for approval in October is an initial investment of 10% — or $113 million — of the state’s $1.13 billion in American Rescue Plan funds to help jump start Rhode Island’s recovery.

Here is how the initial money will be spent:

$38.5 million to support children, families, and social supports

$32 million to assist small businesses impacted by COVID-19

$29.5 million to promote affordable housing, housing stability supports and broadband

$13 million for hard-hit tourism, hospitality and event industries.

“The House has been collaboratively working with the Senate and Governor McKee for several months to ensure that the ARPA funding is spent wisely and invested in a long-term sustainable manner,” Shekarchi said.

McKee, Shekarchi, and Ruggerio also pledged to add an additional $6 million to address growing child care needs.

“Today, we are making a crucial investment in Rhode Island’s recovery,” McKee said. “Our Administration is committed to delivering support for home- and community-based direct care workers and ensuring that children with developmental needs receive the services they need.”

State leaders dismissed the notion it took a long time to allocate these funds compared to other states who have already used their funds.

The rest of the federal funding will be allocated during next year’s legislative session.