(WPRI) — Time is running out to apply for the 2021 Child Tax Credit and recover unclaimed stimulus checks.

The child tax credit, a tax benefit that helps families with the cost of raising children, was significantly expanded in 2021.

Families with earnings of up to $150,000 can receive up to $3,600 per child under the age of 6 and $3,000 per child between the ages of 6 and 17.

While there are no child tax credit payments left for the remainder of the year, families that file will receive the remaining amount in one payment.

Those who haven’t claimed their third COVID stimulus payment, worth $1,400, also still have time to do so.

Those who are eligible to receive a child tax credit or are looking to recover their unclaimed stimulus payment have until midnight Nov. 17 to file a 2021 tax return through the IRS Free File program.