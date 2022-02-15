PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices have risen nearly 20 cents in the past month, and almost a dollar in the past year, according to AAA.

David Raposa, AAA Northeast’s managing director of public and government affairs, said the culprit is crude oil.

“The price of oil is hovering between $91 and $95 per barrel, and that’s going to be the biggest driver of price,” Raposa explained.

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up four cents from last week, averaging $3.49 per gallon. Tuesday’s price is 14 cents higher than a week ago and $1.03 higher than a year ago.

The cost of diesel gas is also up roughly $1.15 compared to a year ago.

“The owners of those companies who are trucking their products or whatever they’re sending out, that’s what they’re paying every single day at the pump, and that’s what they have to factor into their cost of doing business,” Raposa added.

Besides oil, a decline in COVID-19 cases and warmer weather on the way have also fueled the increase in demand for gas. The developing situation with Russia and Ukraine may also play a role in price changes, according to AAA.

Raposa said there are a few things drivers can do to lower costs on their end, including shopping around for the best price or joining a gas rewards program. He also said proper car maintenance can help you save.

“Tire pressure being too low, it’s just one thing that can cost you mileage,” Raposa said.