LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Citizens Bank customers are waiting to get their money back after a technical issue on Wednesday.

A number of customers reached out to 12 News, complaining about large sums of money missing from their accounts.

“Yesterday, Citizens experienced a technical issue that showed duplicate transactions in some customer accounts. As of this morning the issue is resolved,” Citizens spokesperson Rory Sheehan told 12 News.

“Any fees customers incurred because of this incident will be rebated,” Sheehan continued. “We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

The bank did not disclose any specifics about the technical issue.