12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Photos   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Photos
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

Citizens Bank giving $465K to businesses, coronavirus relief

Money

by:

Posted: / Updated:
citizens-bank-branch-sign_444322

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — To support the communities where they operate, Providence-based Citizens Bank has committed $5 million to soothe the effects of the contagious, potentially deadly coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

$465,000 will be going to Rhode Island businesses and nonprofits to help alleviate financial burdens, the bank said Tuesday, coming from the Citizens Charitable Foundation. The relief initiative was first announced on March 23.

$175,000 is earmarked for grants to small businesses. They’ll be doled out through community development support organization LISC Rhode Island.

$165,000 will be given directly to the bank’s small business customers in Rhode Island to help them continue to operate — one $15,000 grant to each of 11 small business customers.

$125,000 is going to the state’s COVID-19 Response Fund, administered by United Way of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Foundation, to support local nonprofits that provide services to the public.

“Our small business customers are a vital engine of the Rhode Island economy,” said Keith Kelly, who serves as the bank’s Rhode Island state president, “so it is critical that we both give them an immediate leg up and bolster their long term viability.”

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 2:30 p.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • 5:00 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com