PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Families across the country relied on the expanded child tax credits that were put in place throughout the pandemic.

But that extra boost didn’t extend into 2022, leaving many families struggling with the sudden loss of that extra money.

“It’s tough,” Sidney Recore said. “We have to figure out, ‘do we want to go to Shaw’s?’ or ‘do we want to go to Market Basket?’ … we have to prioritize what we want. We can’t splurge anymore.”

Recore and his wife have two children, a 5-week-old and a 6-year-old, to provide for.

He said the extra monthly income made a big difference for his family.

“It was great, having a little extra change in the pocket,” he said. “We were able to get some stuff done with it.”

In 2021, the expanded child tax credit offered up to $3,600 per child under the age of 6 and up to $3,000 for children between the ages of 6 and 17.

For this upcoming tax season, the child tax credit reverts back to how it was prior to the pandemic, meaning families will receive up to $2,000 per child under the age of 17.

However, Rhode Island families should have started to receive the one-time Child Tax Rebate announced in October.

Greg Porcaro, a CPA in Warwick, tells 12 News that rebate should help parents adjust to the fluctuation of income.

“If they’re eligible … if their incomes are under $200,000 as a married couple and they have three kids, they could get $750 rebate,” Porcaro explained.