PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Summer vacation is in full swing and travelers are hitting big cities and bucket list destinations.

Hayley Berg from Hopper tells 12 News that New York City remains a popular spot, while internationally people are heading to Europe and Asia.

But for those waiting to book their next vacation, she recommends waiting until the end of summer.

“There is still time to get great deals, mostly for domestic travel towards the end of the summer, think late August or September,” Berg explained.

According to Berg, travelers can save hundreds of dollars if they are looking to travel internationally.

“Airfare this summer is close to $1,200 to $1,400 dollars a ticket,” she said. “If you shift that trip to Europe to early September or early October, you’ll pay closer to $700.”

She said the best way to avoid delays or cancelations is to book your flight early in the morning.

“Try to book the first flight of the day,” Berg said. “Flights departing before 8 a.m. are about half as likely to be delayed or canceled.”