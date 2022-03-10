PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office released some tips to avoid tax scams amid an increase in Internal Revenue Service (IRS) imposter schemes.

Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office warned Rhode Islanders against responding to communication that appears to come from the IRS. The calls or messages will ask for payment or personal information.

“Unfortunately, these types of imposter scams are all too prevalent,” Neronha said. “The best way Rhode Islanders can avoid falling victim to a scam is to stay educated about the methods and themes scammers employ. Each year during tax season, we see an uptick in IRS imposter scams directed at earnest taxpayers who are simply trying to do the right thing.”

Courtesy: RI Attorney General’s Office

According to the IRS, thousands of people have lost millions of dollars to tax scams, along with their personal information.

The scams are carried out via phone call, mail, email, social media, or text message. The AG’s office encouraged taxpayers to look for common signs that a message is fraudulent: a threat of legal action, an incorrect use of language or grammar, or an odd reason for request.

Ignoring scam calls or deleting these messages is the best action to take, Neronha said. Do not answer any questions or click any links.

The IRS will never initiate contact to request personal or financial information via text, social media, or email, the AG’s office said. A safe way to communicate with a government agency is to always use the contact information on billing statements, official websites, or cards.

If you suspect someone is trying to scam you, report it to the attorney general’s office at (401) 274-4400 or visit riag.ri.gov.

For information on the different types of tax scams, visit the IRS website.