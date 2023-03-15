EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning companies and consumers against scammers impersonating the organization.

The BBB said some “dishonest characters” are stealing information and money from businesses through emails with BBB logos and fake complaint numbers. The emails claim their business has received a new BBB complaint and ask users to “review and sign” a document.

Another recent scam happened over the phone where the person claimed to be from the BBB and offered credit cards and loans.

Consumers are reminded to look out for other reported scams that involve PayPal, fake invoices, and tech support scams.

Business owners and consumers are asked to report any suspected scams to the Scam Tracker page on the BBB’s website and contact their local BBB headquarters.