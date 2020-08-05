Bank of America experiencing major online glitch, $0 displaying in accounts

Money
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Multiple people have reached out to FOX 46 saying that when they woke up Wednesday morning it showed $0 in their Bank of America accounts.

Bank of America confirmed the major online glitch Wednesday with FOX 46 Charlotte.

“Some of our clients may currently see an inaccurate account balance in online or mobile banking. There is no impact to their accounts and their information remains secure. We are working to address it as quickly as possible,” Bank of America said in a written statement Wednesday.

BOA is telling its clients who are currently impacted that there are other ways to view their balance.

Many people went online to express their frustration with the glitch in their accounts.

Some have also said they cannot currently transfer their money from savings to checking.

Check back with FOX 46 Charlotte on this developing breaking news story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/3/2020: Craig Levis, Coventry Superintendent of schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour