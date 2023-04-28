PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island lawmakers are paving a path to expand online gambling.

With a competitive New England gambling market taking off over the last few years, supporters are ready for another expansion while others are worried it could generate more problems.

Sen. President Dominick Ruggerio and Rep. Gregory Costantino introduced legislation, requested by Bally’s Corporation, to allow online gaming, known as iGaming, in Rhode Island.

“Our state casinos provide an important source of revenue to fund vital programs and investments that benefit all Rhode Islanders,” they said. “The companies that manage casino operations on behalf of the state have made significant investments to ensure they are well-positioned to thrive in the years ahead.”

“It is imperative that we continue to explore all avenues to protect and bolster our competitive position, including the potential for iGaming,” they continued.

A recent study submitted by Bally’s estimates the state could see an additional $93.3 million in gaming revenue just in the first year.

A public review process is expected and Bally’s doesn’t anticipate a massive switch from in-person to online gaming.

If you or anyone you know is dealing with gambling issues, there are resources available including the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network, which can be reached 24/7 at 1-800-522-4700.