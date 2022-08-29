EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many are returning back to school across the area as the unofficial end of summer is upon us and for those traveling, at least some relief continues at the pump.

In Rhode Island, the average price of gas has dropped 13 cents from last week to $3.95 per gallon, still 10 cents above the national average, according to AAA.

AAA says the Ocean State’s average price of gas has also dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since February but compared to this time last year gas prices are nearly 90 cents higher.

“Gas prices remain relatively high here in the northeast, where inventories are lower than in other parts of the country,” said AAA Northeast’s Lloyd Albert.

Over the border in Massachusetts, the trend is similar with average gas prices dropping 10 cents from last week to $4.06 per gallon.

The average gas price in the bay State is still significantly higher at 21 cents above the national average.