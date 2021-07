PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island continues to rise, and is now up to $3.03.

AAA Northeast said Monday that the current per-gallon average price is 2 cents higher than a week ago and 90 cents more than it was one year ago.

Rhode Island’s average gas price is 11 cents lower than the national average.

Rhode Island’s average price is slightly higher than in Massachusetts, but significantly lower than in Connecticut.